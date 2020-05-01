ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Up 13%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shot up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.43 and last traded at $191.25, 2,489,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 851,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 71.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

