Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

NASDAQ AXAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 5,667,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,752,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.03. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

