Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Accenture worth $153,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.19. 2,740,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

