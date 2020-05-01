Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million.

ARAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 673,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $217.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.