Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million.

ARAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 673,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $217.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Earnings History for Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.