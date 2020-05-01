Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 185,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,946. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.