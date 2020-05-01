ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,936. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

