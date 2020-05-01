Aditus Reaches One Day Volume of $35,893.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Aditus has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $196,844.09 and approximately $35,893.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, DDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aditus Token Trading

Aditus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, COSS, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

