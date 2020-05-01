Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.41. 1,595,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,387. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

