Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $227,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,414. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.50. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

