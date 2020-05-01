Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

ADES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 33.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

