Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,233,508. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40.
In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $2,605,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,262.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.