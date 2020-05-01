Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,233,508. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $2,605,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,262.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,044 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.