Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $47,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,233,508. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

