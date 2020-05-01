Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
AMD traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,302,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863,816. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
