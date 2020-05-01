Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,302,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,863,816. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.