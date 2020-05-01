Advanced Technology Coin Achieves Market Cap of $45,021.03 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,021.03 and approximately $101.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,489,535 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.