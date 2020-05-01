AdvanSix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry bought 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,018.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 39,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,449. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

