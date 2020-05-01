AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.25. AES shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 149,451 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get AES alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.