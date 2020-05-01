Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.04% from the company’s current price.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,060. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.