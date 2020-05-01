Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 1,437,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,060. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $1.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

