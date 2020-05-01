AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
AGNC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 16,456,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688,049. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.