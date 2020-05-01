Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Fruth Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,989. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.11.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

