Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.50 ($9.88). 1,827,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 1-year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.98. The stock has a market cap of $950.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

