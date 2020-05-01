Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.21.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 87,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

