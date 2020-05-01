Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $103.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akamai delivered stellar Q1 results on the back of robust cloud security solutions growth and increased Internet traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. Strong performance of Web division and the Media & Carrier division drove the top line. Moreover, solid demand for DDoS prevention, application-layer firewall and bot management services are key catalysts. The traction gained by Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager, and Enterprise Defender is noteworthy. Further, increasing adoption of mobile data/apps on growing mobile data traffic bodes well. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, unfavorable foreign exchange and seasonal summer traffic are headwinds. Further, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance due to uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 3,495,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

