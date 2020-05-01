Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.77

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 1014505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alacer Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

