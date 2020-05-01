Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $61.43, approximately 2,007,225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,007,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

