Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.85. 2,494,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,600. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.