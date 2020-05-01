Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million.

Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.12.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

