Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Allakos stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. Allakos has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

