Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Raised by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 3,401,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,613. The stock has a market cap of $950.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

