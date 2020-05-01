Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 97,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $568.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $37,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $977,560 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

