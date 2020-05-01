Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $28.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,320.61. 2,061,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.64. The firm has a market cap of $921.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.