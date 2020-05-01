Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $29.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,317.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $925.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,184.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.