Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 1,046,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,594. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,831.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

