Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 308,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Also, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.