Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.67-2.03 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.67-2.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.