Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.67-2.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

AIMC stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 85,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

