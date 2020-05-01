Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.67-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.67-2.03 EPS.

AIMC traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 521,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.15. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.