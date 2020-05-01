Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amarin by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 78.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

