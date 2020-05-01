Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

AMRN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 305,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,295,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

