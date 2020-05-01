Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 17,163,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,626,882. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 55.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amarin by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amarin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 10.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.