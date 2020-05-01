Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN traded down $187.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,722,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,909.63. The company has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

