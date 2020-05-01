Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,411.64.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $101.29 on Thursday, reaching $2,474.00. 9,287,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,909.63. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.