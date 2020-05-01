Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,411.64.
AMZN traded up $101.29 on Thursday, reaching $2,474.00. 9,287,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,909.63. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.