Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $193.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Amedisys's Home Health and Hospice divisions witnessed solid year-over-year growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues during the fourth quarter. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also impressed by the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. The company continued gaining from the CCH and RoseRock acquisitions during the fourth quarter. A favorable demographic trend, and a strong solvency and capital structure also bodes well. However, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns pose challenges to the home health and hospice industry. Escalating costs and contraction in operating margin remain woes.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

AMED traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.83. 275,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

