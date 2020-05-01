America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 204,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ATAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATAX shares. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

