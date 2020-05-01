American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,450,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

