American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,733,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,946,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

