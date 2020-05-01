American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.52. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 90,003 shares trading hands.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $490.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,199,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

