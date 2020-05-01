American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $23,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 1,927,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

