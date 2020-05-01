American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

