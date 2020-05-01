American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $79,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,441. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.